DUBAI, June 21 Weightlifter Khadija Mohammad on
Thursday became only the second woman to be chosen for the
United Arab Emirates Olympic team.
The athlete, who will compete in the 75kg category in
London, was named after the country's women's weightlifters
secured one place at the London Games by finishing fifth in the
Asian Championships in South Korea last month.
“"We are proud to belong to this historic moment when we see
one of our women athletes qualify to an Olympic Games," Mohammad
Al Kamali, General Secretary of the UAE National Olympic
Committee (UAE NOC), told UAE newspaper Gulf News.
The only other woman to compete for the UAE since it began
participating in the Olympics in 1984 was Maitha bint Mohammed
bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Beijing four years ago.
The daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the
Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister and Vice-President of the UAE,
she took part in the women's under-67 kg taekwondo.
Only Brunei, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have yet to have female
athletes participate in an Olympic Games, although Brunei and
Qatar are expected to send women to take part in London.
Six London-bound athletes across four sports were named in a
ceremony at Dubai Aquarium on Thursday.
They will form part of an expected contingent of 32 from
seven sports, the country's largest-ever representation at an
Olympic Games, a UAE NOC press release said.
Three of the athletes named were from the sport of shooting
with two, Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum and Sheikh Juma
Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, from Dubai's ruling family, together
with Dhaher Al Eryani.
Sheikh Saeed will compete in the skeet, Sheikh Juma in the
double trap and Al Eryani in the trap.
Shooting is the only event the UAE has won an Olympic medal
in, with another member of Dubai's ruling family, Sheikh Ahmad
bin Mohammad bin Hasher Al Maktoum, claiming gold in the double
trap in Athens in 2004.
Also named on Thursday were swimmer Mubarak Salem Al Besher
and Humaid Al Derei from judo, selected after the UAE received
wildcard invitations to take part.
The sports still to name their athletes from the UAE are
sailing, athletics and men's football.
The soccer squad, which will make up the majority of the UAE
contingent, won a place at the Olympics for the first time and
will face hosts Great Britain, Senegal and Uruguay.
The Games officially open on July 27 and run until August
12, although the football tournament begins on July 25.
