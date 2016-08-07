UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 48kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Sopita Tanasan (Thailand) 92 108 200 2. Sri Agustiani (Indonesia) 85 107 192 3. Hiromi Miyake (Japan) 81 107 188 4. Beatriz Piron (Dominican Republic) 85 102 187 5. Margarita Yelisseyeva (Kazakhstan) 80 106 186 6. Morghan King (U.S.) 83 100 183 7. Chen Wei-Ling (Taiwan) 81 100 181 8. Iulia Paratova (Ukraine) 84 95 179 9. Hanitra Ranaivosoa (Mauritius) 80 93 173 10. Zhanyl Okoeva (Kyrgyzstan) 72 97 169 . Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (India) 82 NoM NoM . Vuong Thi Huyen (Vietnam) NoM DNS NoM
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)