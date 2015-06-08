LAUSANNE, June 8 Four new events in curling, speed skating, downhill skiing and snowboarding have been added to the programme for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The games will feature curling mixed doubles, speed skating mass start, big air snowboarding and a team event in downhill skiing following a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board on Monday.

Big air snowboarding will replace the snowboard parallel slalom in a move agreed with the International Ski Federation (FIS), the IOC added.

"The changes reflect the continued evolution of the Winter Olympic Programme and build on the success of recent editions of the Games," said the IOC in a statement.

"The new programme will allow for a record number of female events, a record number of mixed events, a record number of female athletes and a projected increase in the overall female participation at the Olympic Winter games."

In big air snowboarding, competitors launch themselves off a ramp and perform jumps and spins in the air before attempting a secure landing. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)