MOSCOW, April 21 Russian Buvaisar Saitiev, one
of only three wrestlers to have won three Olympic gold medals,
has abandoned his plans to make a comeback and attempt to win a
record fourth in London this year.
"I've decided against returning to competitive wrestling,"
the Chechen, who turned 37 last month, was quoted as saying by
local media on Saturday. "I may go to London as a fan to support
my team mates."
Saitiev announced his retirement soon after claiming his
third Olympic title in freestyle wrestling in Beijing in 2008,
but then changed his mind and decided to make a comeback.
But he found it hard to make the Russian team for London
with several former world and Olympic champions vying for a
single spot in the 84 kg weight class.
In addition to three Olympic (1996 Atlanta, 2004 Athens and
2008 Beijing) Saitiev has also won six world titles.
Only fellow-Russian Alexander Karelin and Alexander Medved
of the Soviet Union have also won three Olympic titles in
wrestling.
Saitiev and Karelin were voted the best wrestlers in the
history of the sport by the International Wrestling Federation
in 2007.
