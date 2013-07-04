Boxing-Pacquiao to fight Britain's Khan in 'super fight'
Feb 26 Multiple world champion Manny Pacquiao has agreed to fight Britain's Olympic silver medallist Amir Khan on April 23, both boxers said on Sunday.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 4 Buenos Aires will host the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.
The Argentine capital finished ahead of Glasgow, which was eliminated in the first round of voting, and the Colombian city of Medellin.
The Youth Olympic Games was first held in Singapore in 2010 and the next edition will be in Nanjing, China, next year.
Buenos Aires has made several bids to host the senior Olympic Games, the most recent in 2004 when it was knocked out in the first round of voting. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Robert Woodward)
Feb 24 LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
BERLIN, Feb 24 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) pledged on Friday to make changes to the bidding process following the withdrawal of Budapest from the race to host the 2024 Games, leaving just two candidates.