NANJING, China Aug 18 Every breath Singaporean shooter Teh Xiu Yi took and every move she made in the final of the Youth Olympics was accompanied by music, especially the 1983 hit song by The Police -- and it proved a bum note.

The 18-year-old finished seventh in the final of the women's 10 metres air pistol in Nanjing on Sunday, struggling to get used to the International Shooting Sport Federation's new directive to encourage fan engagement by playing music.

Ear plugs failed to drown out the noisy crowd who clapped and cheered throughout the final at the Fangshan Shooting Hall as the music played.

"This is my first final where there are outsiders clapping and making noises so it distracted me a little," she told Singapore daily, The Straits Times.

Teh topped the qualifying earlier in the day and her coach Zhen Tinglin said his shooter would have to work on her concentration.

"In the past there would be signs asking for spectators to observe silence," Zhen added. "Countries like Russia are very experienced and have incorporated this new element into their training. It's something we have to work on." (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian Ransom)