WELLINGTON Feb 29 Alex Baumann is pulling
no punches when it comes to administering funding for New
Zealand's high performance sports programme as they look beyond
the London 2012 Olympic Games.
He expects results.
"We have to make some hard decisions on resources in terms
of who gets supported," the new chief executive of High
Performance Sports New Zealand (HPSNZ) told Reuters.
"We don't have enough resources to support everyone to
achieve those quality outcomes. I don't think we will ever have
those resources to be able to do that, but I do think sports
need to know where they fit and what kind of criteria we need.
"We are giving away significant funds and the sports have to
be accountable for those funds."
The 47-year-old Baumann, who won the 200 and 400 individual
medley gold medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, added while
he expected the sporting organisations to deliver, his personal
approach was not to 'put them on notice'.
HPSNZ funds nine sports organisations, six of which are
Olympic sports.
Of those Olympics disciplines, athletics, cycling, swimming,
rowing, triathlon and yachting, their athletes are aiming for
the podium or a top-16 placing at the London Games and while
some sports have under-performed in recent years, Baumann was
not prepared to micro-manage them.
"I've always been interventionist as a last resort," he
said.
"I've always followed a traffic light system where you have
green light sports where we believe that the capacity is there,
the performances are there and its just about monitoring them.
"The ones that are amber is where we see some gaps and try
to help them fix those gaps and the red ones are those where
there are interventions that we have to have but I've always
thought that is a last resort."
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
Baumann is the first chief executive of HPSNZ after it was
formed by amalgamating the previous high performance programme
run by Sports New Zealand and the New Zealand Academies of Sport
last year following a review by the central government.
He only began the job on Jan. 31 after spending the last
five years in a similar role for his native Canadian high
performance programme.
Prior to that he had spent 15 years in Australia, working at
the Queensland Academy of Sport and as chief executive of
Queensland Swimming.
HPSNZ centralised administrative functions and established a
national high performance centre in Auckland, where he is based,
and has had an increase in funding to about NZ$60 million a
year.
"The additional resources the government has put in has
created a lot of opportunity," Baumann added.
"If it is managed effectively and targeted properly then its
a very good resource."
While New Zealand's small population could be a hindrance in
terms of being able to generate massive amounts of centralised
funding, that ensured creativity in terms of finding solutions
to problems, he said.
"Are we as well resourced as the UK? Or Australia? Probably
not, but I do think it's a good start if we manage it
effectively.
"There is a willingness to think outside the box in terms of
what has to be done.
"It's a small country and that's actually a competitive
advantage because it's quite easy to get all the people
together.
"The system is pretty nimble and in high performance you do
need to make decisions pretty quickly."
While HPSNZ's funding criteria focused on athletes who could
achieve a podium or top 16 results at the London Games,
something Baumann said melded with his own philosophy.
"For me high performance isn't about egalitarianism. It's
about performance. It's about trying to be the best you can be,"
he said
"I believe that we can compete with the best in the world
and in a number of sports New Zealand have done that.
"But they need to aim high."
