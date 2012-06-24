WELLINGTON, June 24 Alex Baumann breaks into a
wide grin and laughs, then emphatically denies that Aug. 13 is
"D One" in his role as the head of High Performance Sport New
Zealand (HPSNZ).
Baumann only began his role at the organisation at the end
of January and while the double Olympic gold medallist freely
agrees that his impact would be negligible on New Zealand's
London performances, he was not targeting the day after the
closing ceremony as the first day in the next Olympic cycle.
That work, the 48-year-old Canadian told Reuters in a recent
interview in his office at the National High Performance Centre
on Auckland's North Shore, was well and truly under way.
"There has been a bit of a honeymoon," he said. "But things
are being put in place now. We can't wait for Aug. 13 to start
work (on Rio and beyond).
"My key role (since January) has been about post-London and
our prioritisation was to ensure there isn't a gap from coming
home from London and gearing up for the next cycle.
"Though, we also couldn't drop the ball for London. I had to
make sure that we did not do too much before the Games and put
too much pressure on the national sporting organisations.
"They have enough of a burden now."
Baumann took on the newly created role after HPSNZ was hived
off from Sport New Zealand late last year and amalgamated with
the Academies of Sport, arriving in the country from where he
was the head of the "Own the Podium" Olympic high performance
programme in Canada.
"I've had a lot to do in terms of getting the structures
right. It's three organisations into one," he said of his first
five months in the job in Auckland.
"I'm now working on the draft strategic plan for 2013-2020.
My belief is that there is a good foundation there and the
question is how do we get it to the next level."
COLLABORATION
Baumann's first five months in charge of HPSNZ had provided
him with some insights into its operation.
It was comparatively small and able to adapt quickly to the
changing environment. Decisions could be made and enacted
quickly. There was "plenty of collaboration" with key partners.
It had also brought to light some gaps in the sector and
part of Baumann's planning beyond London would be trying to
implement better talent identification and high performance
pathways for New Zealand's small pool of elite athletes.
"I think there is still a big gap there in the talent
identification and high performance development pathways," he
said.
"Some sports are better than others but that is something we
need to do post-2012 (to) make sure we're still producing in
2020.
"We can't have an attrition rate with our athletes. We have
to do everything we can to retain them. So, one of our
priorities moving forward is that sustainability element.
"How do we get repeatable results or continuous improvement?
How do we build that and make sure we have more athletes coming
through the system?"
Baumann, who won the 200 and 400 individual medley gold
medals in swimming at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, will
attend the London Games where he will be able to gauge the New
Zealand athletes' performances.
While the next gathering for a multi-sport New Zealand team
would be the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014, Baumann said
New Zealand's athletes performances after that would be the best
indicator of the structures he had put in place.
"The Comm Games are important for our athletes who have not
experienced that multi-sport environment, but our milestones
should still be world championships (from 2015 on)," he said.
"I think they're better indicators for our goals for 2016."
