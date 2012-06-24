WELLINGTON, June 24 Alex Baumann breaks into a wide grin and laughs, then emphatically denies that Aug. 13 is "D One" in his role as the head of High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ).

Baumann only began his role at the organisation at the end of January and while the double Olympic gold medallist freely agrees that his impact would be negligible on New Zealand's London performances, he was not targeting the day after the closing ceremony as the first day in the next Olympic cycle.

That work, the 48-year-old Canadian told Reuters in a recent interview in his office at the National High Performance Centre on Auckland's North Shore, was well and truly under way.

"There has been a bit of a honeymoon," he said. "But things are being put in place now. We can't wait for Aug. 13 to start work (on Rio and beyond).

"My key role (since January) has been about post-London and our prioritisation was to ensure there isn't a gap from coming home from London and gearing up for the next cycle.

"Though, we also couldn't drop the ball for London. I had to make sure that we did not do too much before the Games and put too much pressure on the national sporting organisations.

"They have enough of a burden now."

Baumann took on the newly created role after HPSNZ was hived off from Sport New Zealand late last year and amalgamated with the Academies of Sport, arriving in the country from where he was the head of the "Own the Podium" Olympic high performance programme in Canada.

"I've had a lot to do in terms of getting the structures right. It's three organisations into one," he said of his first five months in the job in Auckland.

"I'm now working on the draft strategic plan for 2013-2020. My belief is that there is a good foundation there and the question is how do we get it to the next level."

COLLABORATION

Baumann's first five months in charge of HPSNZ had provided him with some insights into its operation.

It was comparatively small and able to adapt quickly to the changing environment. Decisions could be made and enacted quickly. There was "plenty of collaboration" with key partners.

It had also brought to light some gaps in the sector and part of Baumann's planning beyond London would be trying to implement better talent identification and high performance pathways for New Zealand's small pool of elite athletes.

"I think there is still a big gap there in the talent identification and high performance development pathways," he said.

"Some sports are better than others but that is something we need to do post-2012 (to) make sure we're still producing in 2020.

"We can't have an attrition rate with our athletes. We have to do everything we can to retain them. So, one of our priorities moving forward is that sustainability element.

"How do we get repeatable results or continuous improvement? How do we build that and make sure we have more athletes coming through the system?"

Baumann, who won the 200 and 400 individual medley gold medals in swimming at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, will attend the London Games where he will be able to gauge the New Zealand athletes' performances.

While the next gathering for a multi-sport New Zealand team would be the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014, Baumann said New Zealand's athletes performances after that would be the best indicator of the structures he had put in place.

"The Comm Games are important for our athletes who have not experienced that multi-sport environment, but our milestones should still be world championships (from 2015 on)," he said.

"I think they're better indicators for our goals for 2016."

