WELLINGTON Feb 17 The London Olympics
will come too soon for the new head of High Performance Sport
New Zealand (HPSNZ) to make much of an impact, but Alex Baumann
has his sights set on raising medal targets and developing more
world class coaches before the Rio Games.
The former Olympic swimmer, who won the 200 and 400
individual medley gold medals for Canada at the Los Angeles
Games, only began work as the first chief executive of the newly
created high performance body in New Zealand on Jan. 31.
With the 2012 Olympics opening on July 27, Baumann knows he
can do little in 161 days to affect the performance of New
Zealand's athletes so he will spend the time implementing a
strategy for beyond London.
"Rio and 2020 will be my focus," Baumann told Reuters from
Auckland in a telephone interview on Friday.
"I'll have limited impact for London, it's just making sure
that if there is anything required that we are quick to react
and make sure we don't compromise the sports.
"In the next 100 days or so we need to establish a strategic
plan for this organisation for 2020 and what our priorities are
moving forward."
While New Zealand, which has a population of less than 5
million, has punched above its weight at Olympics, Baumann said
the priorities would be to raise aspirations and medal targets.
The 47-year-old spent 15 years working in Australia as the
executive director of the Queensland Academy of Sport and as
chief executive of Queensland Swimming. He was impressed by
Australia's optimism in setting goals.
A year after winning 27 medals at the Barcelona Games in
1992, Australia won the right to host the Sydney Games in 2000
and set a target of 60 medals.
While they just missed the goal, winning 58 medals and
finishing fourth on the table, setting the bar so high had
changed the country's mindset.
"After a couple of years, people started believing and they
were all on the same page," Baumann said.
"We need to have ambitious goals and have to make sure the
stakeholders are all involved. I believe that if you aim high
then great things can be achieved."
COACHING PRIORITY
Baumann said HPSNZ, an amalgam of the previous high
performance programme run by Sports New Zealand and the New
Zealand Academies of Sport last year, would also look to invest
heavily in coaching and coach education over the next few years.
The drive to improve the coaching could see more
international coaches appointed to national sports organisations
after the London Games, though Baumann was keen to ensure they
developed locally.
HPSNZ had introduced the Coach Accelerator intiative to
fast-track high-performance coaches and on Friday also announced
that rugby World Cup winning coach Graham Henry had signed a
two-year contract to work with national sports organisations
high performance directors and coaches.
"That's a great thing for us," Baumann said of Henry's
appointment. "I really think (coaching) is the number one
priority.
"You have to have the best that you can to ensure success in
the future and if it's not there then you do need to look
overseas, but if we want a sustainable system then you have to
have a proper programme to grow the coaches.
"If you don't get the coaching right then there's no point."
