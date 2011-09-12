By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 12 A good old piece of 'number
eight fencing wire' helped Ngaire Galloway stay in shape on her
trip to the London Olympics in 1948.
Just over five weeks on a converted cargo ship the Port
Hobart, with "very basic" facilities, meant she was unable to
keep up her fitness as the seven-strong New Zealand team
travelled to the first Olympics since the end of World War Two.
"It was very long and the days stretched out," Galloway, who
raced the 100 metres backstroke under her maiden name Lane at
the London Games, told Reuters in an interview at the New
Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) Museum on Monday.
"You missed out on training so the boys used to run around
the deck and Dutch (John) Holland put up a hurdle and he used to
come belting down the deck.
"Nick Carter, the cyclist had his bike set up on rollers,
but ... as the days passed I realised I was losing fitness."
With some equipment procured from the captain of the boat
she set up a flat bench and a weighted pulley system that
allowed her to work on her stroke.
A video of footage from the long journey, highlighting her
unusual training methods, was on display at the NZOC Museum,
where she was attending a function that was attended by British
Minister of State Jeremy Browne of the Foreign Commonwealth
Office and Britain's High Commissioner to New Zealand Vicki
Treadell.
Browne has responsibilty for the legacy effects of the 2012
London Olympics and the function was organised by the NZOC to
asertain how they could use the rugby World Cup to drum up more
business, government and sporting networking opportunites
heading into the London Games.
AUSTERITY GAMES
Galloway is one of two surviving members of the New Zealand
team at the 1948 London Games -- weightlifter Maurice Crow is
the other -- the last time the Olympics were held in the British
capital.
The 85-year-old said the abiding memories of what were
eventually labelled the 'Austerity Games' were the devastation
in the city, three years after the war ended, and the drive of
the British people to ensure they went ahead.
"It was a real shock to us. We knew about the bombing of
course, but ... it was shocking to see whole areas bombed out.
"They (the buildings) were still just rubble at this stage.
They hadn't begun to rebuild.
"You could see the stress the people had gone through. It
was quite palpable the hardships they had come through and
London looked grey.
"But the people themselves were very pleased the Games were
there and they welcomed us very warmly.
"It was just a wonderful time. And they did so well. They
put on those Games and it must have been very difficult."
Galloway said coming from New Zealand and going onto the
world stage had effected her performance, where she finished
seventh in her semi-final.
"You get so nervous and you feel physically sick. I'd never
seen a huge crowd like the ones at the pool at Wembley. It was a
big jump from the New Zealand swimming championships.
"I'm not making excuses for not doing better than I would
have liked to have done ... (but) I would have loved to have had
that swim on the next day."
Galloway retired after the London Games to get married and
have a family, though she did travel with her husband Ken to the
1956 Olympics in Melbourne and again to the Sydney Games in 2000
as a spectator.
She would have "loved" a return trip to London for next
year's Games but felt she would not be able to travel all the
way to Britain again, even by boat.
"Oh no, too far," she said with a laugh. "I'll watch it on
television instead."
