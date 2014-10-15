UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 15Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY net loss group share of 26.4 million euros versus loss of 19.9 million euros last year
* FY revenue 120.5 million euros versus 137.6 million euros last year
* Said it aims to return to participate in the Champions League as soon as possible, thus being part of a dynamic development of related resources for the benefit of the economic development of the club and its sporting performance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources