TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Olympus Corp said on Thursday it does not know anything about the shareholders from which it bought three domestic firms in deals that have raised questions in a mounting governance scandal.

Olympus does not know anything about the firms beyond their names and where it sent the money, a company official told a media briefing.

In addition to its $2.2 billion takeover of medical equipment maker Gyrus in 2008, Olympus's purchase of three Japanese companies has also raised questions. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann)