TOKYO Oct 25 Troubled Japanese firm Olympus apologised to customers, business partners and shareholders for concern and trouble in a statement on its website and said it hoped to restore trust as soon as possible.

The company unexpectedly dismissed its British CEO earlier this month, only to see him reveal documents about huge payments Olympus made in the acquisition of Britain's Gyrus in 2008 and the takeovers of three small Japanese firms.

Shares in Olympus have fallen more than 50 percent since the revelations. Olympus reiterated that past acquisitions had been made on the basis of fair assessments and appropriate procedures. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)