BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
TOKYO, March 29 A panel appointed by Ernst & Young's Japanese arm to review its audit of Olympus Corp after its $1.7 billion accounting scandal said on Thursday it had not found any grounds to hold the auditor legally responsible in the Olympus scandal.
The panel, set up by Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC in December, generally confirmed the findings of an interim report in late December, which said no fundamental flaws had been found in the procedure or work done by the auditor. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG