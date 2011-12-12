TOKYO Dec 13 External auditors of Japan's Olympus Corp are set to approve the scandal-hit firm's financial statements for the second quarter to September, as well as for the past five years, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Auditing firms KPMG AZSA LLC, and Ernst and Young ShinNihon LLC will approve without qualification all the statements except for the year ending in March 2007, which they will approve with qualification, the Asahi said without citing sources.

Olympus said on Monday it was preparing to file its July-September earnings by December 14, a necessary step for the disgraced 92-year old medical equipment and camera maker to remain listed. (Reporting By Nobuhiro Kubo, Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)