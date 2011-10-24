TOKYO Oct 24 Olympus Corp said on Monday it changed accountants in 2009 due to the end of a contract, denying reports that it had done so because of accounting problems relating to its takeover of British firm Gyrus.

The company said in a statement that it had switched from KPMG to Ernst and Young as auditors after July 2009.

Olympus added that it believed accounting procedures including those relating to Gyrus had been conducted appropriately for the year to March 2009. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)