BRIEF-FORTIVE REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64
* FORTIVE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS AND INITIATES 2017 GUIDANCE
TOKYO Dec 14 Olympus' former auditor KPMG AZSA LLC will give a qualified approval to three years of financial statements ending in March 2009, saying it could not completely confirm money flows, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
The Nikkei also said Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, which became the camera and endoscope maker's auditor after KPMG AZSA, will approve all statements made from the financial year ending in March 2010.
Olympus must publish its second-quarter results by Wednesday in order to keep its stock market listing and avoid being cut off from capital markets. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent in January compared to the same month last year.
* Priceline Group Inc - Momondo Group, currently a portfolio company of Great Hill Partners, will report into Kayak CEO Steve Hafner after acquisition