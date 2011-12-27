(Alert refiled to add reference to Olympus Corp)
TOKYO Dec 27 A panel reviewing auditing
processes at scandal-hit Olympus Corp said on Tuesday
it found no violation of accounting guidelines in the handoff to
the Japanese arm of Ernst & Young from the previous
auditor in 2009.
The panel was established by Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC to
look into criticisms of the auditing process raised in a
separate investigation commissioned by Olympus into its $1.7
billion accounting scandal.
The panel said, however, that further examination was needed
on whether there were any problems in the handling of the
takeover from KPMG AZSA LLC.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)