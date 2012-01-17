TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's Olympus Corp
said on Tuesday it has sued five past and current
auditors seeking up to 1 billion yen ($13 million) in
compensation, after they signed off on 13 years of fradulent
accounts.
The suit against five individuals, filed with the Tokyo
district court on Tuesday, comes after an unofficial panel of
experts cleared global accounting groups KPMG and Ernst & Young
of any responsibility for the company's $1.7 billion accounting
fraud.
The role of accounting firms remains under official review.
($1 = 76.7100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)