TOKYO Dec 6 Scandal-hit Olympus Corp will hold a meeting with its bankers as early as Dec. 16, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The camera and medical equipment maker must meet a Dec. 14 deadline to iron out its accounts and report its second-quarter results in order to remain listed, and an outside investigative panel is due to release its findings over the firm's accounting scandal later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)