* Boards typically stacked with insiders

* Lack of independent directors supervising management

* Olympus case takes shine off recent steps to improve governance

By Nathan Layne

TOKYO, Oct 18 The scandal at Olympus Corp triggered by accusations of improper payments has put a spotlight on what critics say is a key weakness of Japanese-style management: the lack of strong independent oversight on most boards.

Japanese boards are typically stacked with insiders, and Olympus, a camera and medical equipment maker whose chief executive was abruptly dismissed last week, is no exception.

Twelve of Olympus' 15 board members are company executives, and one of its three outside directors failed to pass a test of independence set by top proxy voting firms.

This structure, while common among Japanese companies, appears to have left the Olympus board vulnerable to groupthink when dissension and rigorous debate were needed most.

"You have so many insiders, very few independent members and none of them is really in a position to challenge the decision-making of long-standing members of the board," said Robert McCormick, chief policy officer at proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. "I think the CEO kind of came into that."

Olympus did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.

Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford has told media he believes he was sacked for questioning about $680 million in payments to financial advisers in the purchase of Britain's medical equipment firm Gyrus in 2008, or one-third of the transaction price, and $600 million in goodwill impairment after other small acquisitions in Japan.

Olympus says that Woodford was dismissed because of a clash of management styles and that it has carried out proper accounting and disclosure for the acquisitions.

SHARES PLUNGE

But the relentless slide in the share price -- it has lost 43 percent in the past three sessions -- suggests investors are not satisfied with the company's explanation and generally lack confidence in management.

Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who replaced Woodford as CEO, told the Nikkei newspaper on Tuesday that the Gyrus-related payment was closer to 30 billion yen ($391 million) and said losses at the domestic companies it acquired represented lapses in judgment on his part.

But to some critics Kikukawa's comments may only reinforce the notion that there have been few checks on his authority and may not silence criticism of the payments, which at 30 billion yen were still unusually high for an acquisition of that size.

The lack of independent directors supervising management is one of the key factors behind Japan's No. 36 ranking out of 39 countries on corporate governance in the latest survey by research firm GMI .

Other propagators of poor governance include cross-shareholdings with business partners and a tendency for executives to hang on wielding influence in advisory posts even after they've retired from the board.

The Olympus case may give the impression that governance is moving backwards, despite a series of steps aimed at improving the situation in recent years, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange's requirement from this year that all companies have at least one independent director or auditor.

"This is a negative step for corporate governance in Japan," said Jamie Allen, secretary general of the Asian Corporate Governance Association based in Hong Kong.

"There had been some hope that Japanese companies would take on not just outside directors but outside managers and that corporate cultures in Japan would be more open and international." ($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Kei Okamura; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)