TOKYO Dec 7 Disgraced Olympus Corp
decided on Wednesday to set up a special committee to
consider possible legal measures, such as criminal charges and
civil suits, against those responsible for hiding investment
losses dating back to the 1990s, Kyodo news agency reported.
An independent panel issued a damning report on a $1.7
billion accounting scandal at Olympus the previous day, urging
legal action against "rotten" executives responsible for the
cover-up and the replacement of other board members.
The six-man panel found no link with organised crime,
however, an outcome that might help the 92-year-old maker of
cameras and endoscopes remain listed on the Tokyo stock exchange
and survive a scandal that ranks among Japan's worst.
