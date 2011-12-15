TOKYO Dec 15 Scandal-hit Olympus Corp
expects its digital camera business to be in the red
for the financial year ending in March, Hironobu Kawamata, a
director and executive officer of the company, said on Thursday.
The company's sales of digital cameras rose 15 percent in
the April-September first half from a year earlier to 4.2
million units, Kawamata told a news conference on the company's
delayed first-half results.
The company on Wednesday announced a 32.33 billion yen
($414.12 million) net loss for the first half, hit in large part
by its ailing camera business and the strong yen.
($1 = 78.07 yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing
by Chris Gallagher)