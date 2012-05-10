Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
TOKYO May 10 Olympus Corp said on Thursday that the firm's equity ratio was 4.6 p ercent as of end-March, up slightly from 4.4 percent at the end of December but still well below leading domestic rivals in the medical equipment and supplies sector.
The endoscope and camera maker is struggling to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting fraud that severely dented its balance sheet.
President Hiroyuki Sasa, approved in his post last month by a new board, has said that all options to boost capital were under consideration, including equity alliances, third-party share allocations and tapping its cash flow.
Olympus is set to compile a business strategy as early as this month, ahead of an annual general shareholders' meeting in June. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
BERLIN, Feb 14 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks took place on French carmaker PSA Group buying General Motors' European Opel unit without consulting German works councils or local government.
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Adds GM statement, statement from Opel unions)