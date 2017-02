TOKYO Nov 11 Lenders will meet with Olympus Corp next week to receive an explanation of the scandal rocking the 92-year-old firm, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The source said the talks were not aimed at discussing changes to their loan terms, ahead of a possible delisting of Olympus shares.

The creditors include Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)