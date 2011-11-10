TOKYO Nov 10 Olympus Corp will almost certainly miss a deadline for reporting its first-half financial results on Nov. 14 because its auditor will not have the information needed to sign off on them, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

A failure to meet that deadline would likely prompt the Tokyo Stock Exchange to put Olympus on a supervision list, giving it another month -- to Dec. 14 -- to report its April-September earnings. If it failed to meet that deadline it could be delisted.

Olympus admitted on Tuesday it used M&A deals to hide losses dating back two decades, and it has commissioned an independent panel to investigate. The result of that review is not expected until December.

The company's external auditor, Ernst & Young ShinNihon, would want to wait to see the results of the panel review and the expected restatements of its past earnings before signing off on its latest results, the sources said.

A spokesman for Olympus said the company was still aiming to meet the Nov. 14 deadline but it could not yet set a firm date to report. (Reporting by Nathan Layne, Noriyuki Hirata and Mia Stubbs; Editing by Michael Watson)