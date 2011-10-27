TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Olympus Corp looks set to retain the support of its major creditors despite mounting concerns that the fallout of an investigation into a 2008 acquisition may hit its financial health.

The cost of insuring Olympus's debt against default has spiked since the firm's former chief executive Michael Woodford questioned large advisory payments involving its $2.2 billion acquisition of Britain's medical equipment maker Gyrus.

Three-year credit default swaps of Olympus traded at 895 basis points in Tokyo on Thursday, according to a Tokyo CDS trader, up from 750 basis points at the end of last week. The instrument barely traded until mid-last week - it was last quoted at 67 basis points - suggesting that some of Olympus's creditors may have sought to hedge their exposure.

Bankers, however, downplayed fears of a funding crunch at the Japanese manufacturer of endoscopes and cameras, dismissing the CDS moves as "speculation".

"A drop in the share price will not breach loan covenants. As for the scandal, at this stage, based on market speculation, it will not do anything to the loan," said a loan officer at one of the company's biggest creditors, who asked not to be named.

Olympus had interest-bearing debt of 704 billion yen ($9.3 billion) at end-June and a net debt-to-equity ratio of 288 percent, CLSA analysts Nanako Imazu and Christian Dinwoodie said in an Oct. 20 note.

That included 110 billion yen of privately placed corporate bonds with maturities ranging from July 2012 to July 2018. The first 20 billion yen note falls due in July 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company does not have any significant maturity obligations in the immediate term. In the next couple of years, only about 16 percent of the total outstanding bonds and loans are falling due, according to Thomson Reuters CreditViews. About half the debt is due in the 2-5 year time horizon. All the debt is yen-denominated.

Former Olympus chairman and CEO Tsuyoshi Kikukawa resigned on Wednesday in response to the escalating crisis over a series of acquisitions that have been brought to the attention of regulators in Japan and Britain and prompted a U.S. criminal investigation.

His departure comes less than two weeks after he fired former CEO Woodford for persistently questioning advisory fees and purchases.

BIGGEST ARRANGER

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) is the biggest arranger of loans for Olympus, having led deals worth $3.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It has arranged about 85 percent of the company's outstanding loans, including a 35 billion yen term loan in May. The deal was divided between two tranches due in 2015 and 2019, and attracted Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking, Sumitomo Trust & Banking, Hachijuni Bank and Joyo Bank as lenders.

With its debt entirely in private hands and CDS prices soaring, Olympus is unlikely to be able to access the public markets in the near future, leaving it dependant on the support of the country's banks.

"Even if they come out to the bond market, once a company gets into trouble, no one in Japan will ever want to buy their bonds until all the trouble is sorted out. Tepco is a perfect example of that," said one head of debt capital markets for Japan.

Tokyo Electric Power Co was forced to shelve public bond sales in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March, but Japan's megabanks have continued to extend loans to keep the company afloat.

The CLSA analysts believe the lenders are "unlikely" to let Olympus go under or decide not to refinance maturing loans.

Japanese rating agency R&I put Olympus's rating on watch for a possible downgrade last week, less than two months after affirming its "A" grade. R&I cited pressure on overseas earnings from the strong yen and weak European and US economic growth, as well as management turmoil, as reasons for its unscheduled review.

A downgrade would prompt lenders to increase interest margins on loans linked to the company's credit rating, the loan officer at one of Olympus's top creditors said.

While observers are not expecting banks to pull their credit lines as a result of the investigation, one former portfolio manager warned that they may have no choice if authorities unearthed evidence of criminal activity.

"The focus has to be on where the fee money went," he said.

Unanswered questions about the Gyrus deal and other Olympus acquisitions have spurred various theories, including speculation Japan's yakuza crime syndicates, euphemistically referred to as "anti-social forces," could be involved.

Asked whether the company's financial advisers had any connection with organized crime, Shuichi Takayama, the successor to chairman Kikukawa, told a news conference on Wednesday: "You are asking me about anti-social forces, but I am absolutely not aware of any such thing." ($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen) (Writing by Steve Garton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)