TOKYO Nov 10 Scandal-hit Olympus said on Thursday that it was likely to miss a Monday deadline for reporting first-half earnings, which would likely result in its placement on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's supervisory list.

Placement on the supervisory list would be an initial step towards a possible delisting of its shares.

The endoscope and camera maker said it aimed to report its first-half earnings by Dec. 14. If it misses that deadline, it could be delisted. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann and James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)