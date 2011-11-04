* Olympus delays Q2 earnings announcement from Nov. 8
* Says no new date set, aims for mid to late November
* Shares dive 12 pct after news, close down 6.8 pct
* Usual deadline for July-Sept results is Nov. 14
(Adds comments)
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Nov 4 Japan's Olympus Corp said
it will not announce its quarterly earnings on Nov. 8 as
expected because it needs more time after appointing an external
panel to look into past acquisitions, sparking a fresh plunge in
the firm's shares.
A spokesman for the scandal-hit maker of cameras and
endoscopes said Olympus aimed to release the July-September
figures in mid to late November.
The decision came after Olympus named six men, including a
former Japanese supreme court justice, on Tuesday to investigate
past M&A deals in which it has been accused of making
unjustifiably large payments. The move was made to stem an
exodus of investors. The panel has set no deadline to complete
its investigation.
"The decision to delay is not due to any issues pointed out
by external parties," the spokesman said. "We simply feel it
would be difficult to hold an earnings conference under the
current circumstances."
Many Japanese firms held their annual earnings announcements
later than usual this year as they scrambled to clarify the
effects of the March 11 earthquake, but it is unusual to put off
an announcement once the date has been made public.
Shares in Olympus plunged as much as 12 percent on Friday
after the news, before paring losses to close down 6.8 percent
at 1,118 yen.
"The markets probably don't like this delay in the earnings
announcement," said Kiyoshi Noda, chief fund manager at MU
investments. "The concern is that they won't be able to close
their books unless they look properly at good will. People are
probably afraid that there is a possibility of the company
falling into negative net worth."
Listed firms in Japan are usually required to report
quarterly earnings within 45 days of the end of the period.
Failure to comply can result in the company being delisted.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange said the usual time limit for
reporting July-September earnings is Nov. 14 and approval to
report later needs to come from the government.
Olympus said although it has not decided on the reporting
date, it would not necessarily wait for the panel to reveal its
findings.
The firm has come under increasing pressure to disclose more
to address shareholder concerns in an escalating scandal that
has wiped around $4 billion off its market value and prompted
law enforcement agencies in Japan and the United States to
investigate.
One shareholder has threatened legal action against managers
responsible for the controversial deals, while another is
demanding to see board minutes relating to the acquisitions in
question.
The company has lost about 60 percent of its value since it
suddenly fired British CEO Michael Woodford on Oct. 14, saying
he failed to understand the company's management style or
Japanese culture.
Shares in Olympus had risen in May and June after Woodford
became president and chief operating officer on hopes that he
could cut costs in the struggling camera division
. Olympus appointed chief executive in October.
Woodford said he was forced out for questioning astronomical
fees paid in the $2 billion acquisition of British medical
equipment company Gyrus in 2008, as well as the acquisitions of
three small Japanese firms whose value had been largely written
off after the purchases.
The investigative panel appointed by Olympus has expressed
interest in talking to Woodford.
Olympus said it did pay $687 million for advice on the $2
billion Gyrus acquisition, the biggest fee in M&A history and
larger than its profit forecast of 50 billion yen ($641 million)
for the current financial year. Olympus has denied that there
was any illegality or wrongdoing involved.
It also acknowledged paying about 73 billion yen for three
small, loss-making domestic companies. One of the companies was
involved in recycling medical waste, one sold microwave cookware
and one sold face creams and nutritional supplements.
Analysts have suspended coverage of Olympus due to the lack
of clarity over its past deals.
($1 = 77.980 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph
Radford, Miyoung Kim and Matt Driskill)