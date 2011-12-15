TOKYO Dec 15 Disgraced Olympus Corp
said on Thursday it aims to hold an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting in March or April, as its scandal-tainted
board faces pressure to step aside for the selection of new
management to lead the 92-year-old firm.
The camera and medical equipment maker, struggling to
recover from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, on Wednesday
released restated accounts for the past five years and announced
first-half results just in time to avoid an automatic delisting
of its shares.
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)