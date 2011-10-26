Oct 26 Japanese blue-chip company Olympus Corp (7733.T) is embroiled in a controversy over a series of acquisitions it made in the last few years.

Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford, who had commissioned an inquiry from accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers while he was still an executive, has gone public with governance concerns related to these deals. Woodford has said he was fired for asking questions about the deals. The camera and endoscope maker has said it has done nothing wrong.

Here's a look at the key deals behind the scandal that has wiped out half of the 92-year-old firm's market value.

* Takeover of medical equipment maker Gyrus for $2.2 billion in 2008: Olympus paid a record $687 million in advisory fees to two obscure firms, AXES America LLC and AXAM Investment Ltd. Axes, which had offices in New York, was owned by a banker, Hajime Sagawa, who has not said anything publicly about the transaction.

Olympus has not given details on the identities of the advisers who earned the fee, other than acknowledging that the fees were paid to these firms.

* Altis Co Ltd, Humalabo Co Ltd and News Chef Co Ltd: Between 2006 and 2008 Olympus paid 73.4 billion yen ($956 million) to buy these three small Japanese firms, according to Woodford. News Chef makes microwaveable cookware, Altis recycles medical waste and Humalabo is an online cosmetics firm.

Olympus wrote down 76 percent of the value of the firms, which are all based in the same Tokyo building, in the fiscal year it bought the final tranches of the shares, Woodford has said.

* Stryker Biotech assets: Olympus agreed to buy a most of this Stryker Corp (SYK.N) unit's assets in December 2008 for $60 million. Olympus was advised by Viscogliosi Brothers, a New York merchant banking and venture capital firm.

In a Sept. 23 memo, Woodford said Olympus Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori had told him the company would need to write off a loan of about $23 million made to Viscogliosi Brothers as part of the purchase. Viscogliosi Brothers have declined to comment, citing confidentiality agreements. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Richard Chang)