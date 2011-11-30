BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TOKYO Nov 30 Olympus Corp said on Wednesday it will file its updated earnings results by Dec. 14 as planned, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the scandal-ridden endoscope maker might have trouble meeting the deadline.
"We plan to submit by Dec. 14 our second quarter report and are preparing for that," Olympus spokeswoman Saori Yamazaki said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)
* Co intends to sell c.28 million ascension a shares to Meago Asset Managers Proprietary Limited at 4.05 rand per share
