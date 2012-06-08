UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
Tokyo, June 8 Japan's Olympus Corp, which is looking to shore up its finances after a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, said on Friday it aims to boost its shareholders' equity ratio to 30 percent or more in the five years ending March 2017.
Shareholders' equity in Olympus was 4.6 percent of its total assets as of the end of March this year, far below the 20 percent level widely regarded as indicative of financial stability for a company, spurring speculation the medical equipment maker will seek a capital injection in return for stock.
The maker of cameras and medical equipment also forecast an operating profit of 50 billion yen ($628 million) for the year ending next March. ($1 = 79.5700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to construct, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said on Tuesday, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
