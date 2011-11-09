Nov 9 Japan's Financial Services Agency is
questioning current and former auditors of Olympus Corp
(7733.T), the Nikkei newspaper reported in its Thursday
edition.
The FSA is investigating whether Olympus, which has
admitted to hiding losses dating as far back as the 1990s,
published false financial statements, the paper said without
citing a source.
The regulator is also looking into whether the auditors
knew about the deception or were "grossly negligent," Nikkei
reported.
The FSA is working with the Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission and the Tokyo Stock Exchange to gather
information, the paper said.
Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC is the current auditor and KPMG
AZSA LLC was the auditor until fiscal 2008, Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)