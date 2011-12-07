BRIEF-Italy's Leonardo to take part in U.S. military trainer tender
* will take part through U.S. unit DRS in U.S. tender for military trainer aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
TOKYO Dec 7 Goldman Sachs cut its holdings in disgraced camera maker Olympus to 3.78 percent from 6.67 percent, a government filing showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* will take part through U.S. unit DRS in U.S. tender for military trainer aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Brazil opened a formal complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, accusing the country of distorting the global aerospace industry with subsidies for planemaker Bombardier Inc .
* RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC- ON FEB 2 CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS UNITS ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF FEB 2, 2017 - SEC FILING