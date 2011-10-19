* Olympus: does not know whereabouts of financial adviser
* Former CEO: M&A fee usually 1 pct of transaction, not
one-third
TOKYO Oct 19 Olympus Corp said in a
statement on Wednesday that it paid a total $687 million
advisery fee for its purchase of Britain's medical equipment
firm Gyrus in 2008, contradicting a previous management
statement.
Olympus did not name its financial advisers in the
statement, and said it does not know the whereabouts of the
adviser.
Former CEO Michael Woodford has told media he was dismissed
last week for questioning why the company paid such a high M&A
advisory fee, about one-third of the transaction price.
A senior Olympus official was quoted as telling analysts on
Monday that the firm paid less than half that amount in fees for
the deal.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)