BRIEF-Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) updates on discovery of improprieties in Johor Bahru dental operations
* Legal proceedings were commenced against matthew hong an liang and mdm chong lee lee
TOKYO Oct 14 Olympus President Michael Woodford will step down because of major differences over the direction of management at the camera maker, the company said in statement.
Shares of Olympus dropped 12 percent to 2,182 yen after the statement released through the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Legal proceedings were commenced against matthew hong an liang and mdm chong lee lee
* Aldeyra therapeutics announces first patient enrolled in allergic conjunctivitis phase 2b clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Perrigo Co Plc struck a deal on Tuesday with Starboard Value LP, agreeing to add three directors to the drugmaker's board as the activist hedge fund ramps up pressure on the company.