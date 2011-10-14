* Woodford "unanimously" fired after becoming president in
April
* Woodford exits due to management differences
* One of only a few non-Japanese running large Japan
companies
* Shares drop 18 percent, trading volume surges 19 times
* Woodford has said he's "loud-mouthed" and "strong headed"
(Recasts, adds details)
By Tim Kelly and Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Oct 14 Japan's Olympus Corp fired its CEO
and president, blaming the Briton in unusually blunt terms on
Friday for trying to shake up 92 years of the firm's management
culture.
Shares in the precision instrument and camera maker plunged
18 percent after Olympus said the board had agreed unanimously
to dismiss 51 year-old Michael Woodford, who described himself
in a magazine article as "loud-mouthed" and "strong-headed".
In an astonishing fall from grace, the 30-year Olympus
veteran only became president in April and CEO this month with
glowing reports on his performance, company press releases show.
Analysts said Friday's move could deal a blow to ambitious
cost-cutting plans at Olympus that Woodford had championed. He
was credited with successfully cutting costs in the company's
European division.
"We hoped that he could do things that would be difficult
for a Japanese executive to do," said Olympus chairman, Tsuyoshi
Kikukawa. Woodford was one of only a handful of foreigners
running a large Japanese corporation.
"But he was not able to understand that we needed to reflect
the management style we have built up since the company was
established 92 years ago, as well as Japanese culture," he said.
Kikukawa will take over as president and chief executive,
roles he had stepped away from to allow Woodford's appointments.
Japanese boards rarely dismiss top executives, so the
announcement took financial markets by surprise. The firm lost
nearly a fifth of its value in trading volume of nearly 36
million shares, 19 times the average volume traded over the past
30 days.
Just on Thursday, Goldman Sachs had upgraded Olympus shares
to a buy from neutral on expectations the new management team
would make the company leaner and drive profit growth over the
next decade.
"I don't think it's a disappointment just because he's a
foreigner. It's more a question of investors believing he was
brought in to make much hoped for change and when he tried to
execute he met resistance," said Michael Newman, head of
Japanese equity sales at Macquarie Capital Securities in Tokyo.
"Investors will feel it's a conflicting message."
"OPINIONATED, LOUD-MOUTHED, STRONG-HEADED"
Woodford told Reuters in May he would cut jobs to achieve
his mid-term cost targets and reverse a slump in earnings while
avoiding forced redundancies in Japan for cultural
reasons.
He acknowledged previously his management style could be
confrontational and in a recent interview with the magazine of
the British Chamber of Commerce in Japan, which put him on the
cover, he highlighted the difficulties of instigating change in
Japan's corporate culture.
"I understand why Japan gets tagged with the 'unique' label;
it's one of the most impenetrable cultures for outsiders," he
told the magazine.
"Status quo is still very powerful in Japan. When you change
something, you close something or withdraw from something, you
will get resistance based on my predecessor's decisions,
especially when something is seen as sacrosanct or a holy cow,"
he said.
"I can be opinionated, loud-mouthed, strong-headed and
direct," he said in the question-and-answer style article.
Olympus said Woodford ignored the management structure of
the company by giving orders directly to staff, rather than via
the heads of the various units. They also said there had been
disagreements over restructuring the R&D division.
The Olympus board said in a statement that Woodford "has
largely diverted from the rest of the management team in regard
to the management direction and method and it is now causing
problems for decision-making by the management team."
Woodford will remain as a director until that position is
voted upon at the next annual shareholders' meeting, which is
normally in June. Efforts to contact Woodford were unsuccessful.
STRUGGLE
Olympus's operating profit fell 41 percent to 35.4 billion
yen ($460 million) for the year to March 2011, as its struggling
camera division held back the healthy medical equipment unit.
The camera division lost 15 billion yen in the year to March
2011.
"What exactly happened at Olympus is not clear, but personal
differences among corporate managers happen everywhere, so his
situation is not necessarily just because he was a foreign
manager at a Japanese firm," said Koichi Ogawa, a chief
portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments, who does not own
Olympus shares.
Other foreigners who hold top posts in Japan include: Howard
Stringer, the Welsh-born CEO of Sony Corp ; Craig Naylor
of Nippon Sheet Glass ; and Carlos Ghosn, the
Lebanese-Brazilian president of Nissan Motor Co .
The last time a major Japanese company fired its president
was in April last year, when struggling watchmaker Seiko
Holdings sacked its president for "dogmatic" management
and for not dealing with a prolonged slump at its upscale
flagship retail unit Wako.
Japanese boards rarely dismiss top executives, even when the
company is struggling. Boards are often criticised by corporate
governance advocates for failing to hold management accountable
on behalf of shareholders.
Nicholas Benes, a corporate governance expert and head of
Board Director Training Institute of Japan, said he suspected a
difference in philosophy may have been behind Woodford's
dismissal as a more aggressive British approach to management
clashed with a Japanese tendency to put off difficult decisions.
But given how rare it is for a Japanese board to remove a
CEO, Olympus's decision could be seen as a board showing rare
mettle, depending on the exact circumstances behind the
decision, he said.
"The public investor deserves to know the details of what he
was doing wrong, so that it can accept the fact that this was
the right decision as opposed to silly childish politics or
cultural clash that they should be managing much better," he
said.
($1=76.8 yen)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and James Topham;
Writing by Matt Driskill; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Anshuman
Daga and Neil Fullick)