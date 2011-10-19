* Olympus does not name advisers, says whereabouts unknown

* Olympus payment equals 1/3 of $2 bln Gyrus purchase price

* Ex-CEO Woodford calls on Japan watchdog for probe

* Woodford says shareholders should call for board to go

* Olympus share price falls for fourth straight trading day (Adds interview with ex-CEO Woodford, London dateline, byline)

By Isabel Reynolds and Kirstin Ridley

TOKYO/LONDON, Oct 19 Japan's Olympus Corp admitted on Wednesday it had paid $687 million to deal advisers, confirming claims made by its sacked CEO and reversing an earlier denial, in a deepening scandal that has wiped out almost half its market value.

The maker of cameras and endoscopes earlier this week said it paid a fee of some 30 billion yen ($391 million) for a $2 billion takeover of UK medical equipment maker Gyrus in 2008.

But on Wednesday, Olympus acknowledged the total payment was much higher when a buyback of preference shares was included, confirming the main allegation of its ex-CEO turned whistleblower Michael Woodford, a British national who says he was sacked after querying the payment.

Woodford, who was dismissed just two weeks into the job, told Reuters in an interview at a London apartment that he had couried a letter to Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) calling for an investigation and detailing his concerns over the payments.

The 51-year-old also said Olympus shareholders should demand the removal of the board and a forensic examination of all the company's acquisitions over the past decade, including an "impairment test", which could potentially revalue some assets.

"Shareholders have to take the initiative. They have incurred huge financial losses... The directors have to be accountable. (This) has to be investigated completely independently of the current board," Woodford said.

Olympus on Wednesday refused to name the advisers and said it did not know their whereabouts.

"The fee that Olympus paid for Gyrus is outrageously high," said a senior investment banker in Japan, his comments reflecting widespread disbelief over a scandal that has put corporate Japan under the microscope. The banker asked not be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

"What has taken place is extraordinary and shameful. It (Olympus) is owned by the shareholders. I would love to go back to Japan, if shareholders were supportive," Woodford said, adding that he is still employed by Olympus as a director.

The former CEO, who said he was "fearful" as a result of having gone public with the information, said the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had "listened very carefully" when he had presented the financial fraud investigators with a dossier he has built up in connection with the payment, most of which was made from the Japanese firm's subsidiary in Britain.

The payment, equal to a third of the acquisition price, is stratospheric compared with an industry standard of 1 percent to 2 percent of a deal's value. The manner in which it was paid has also shocked industry professionals.

Olympus has denied any wrongdoing, while Japanese regulators have made no comment on the issue. The Financial Services Agency declined to comment on Wednesday, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange has also made no suggestion of opening an investigation.

Woodford says his sacking last week was orchestrated by Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa for suggesting the chairman stand down over the payment, which exceeds the firm's expected operating profit this business year.

Olympus said on Wednesday the payment included $620 million to buy back preference shares in Gyrus from its adviser in March 2010, or nearly quadruple the price at which Olympus issued them 18 months earlier in exchange for share options issued as part of the fees.

PICKING APART THE DEAL

In its statement, Olympus said it paid a basic fee to the advisers of $5 million in June 2006 to help it unearth targets, make valuations, assist negotiations and for other standard services.

It said it had also agreed to pay 5 percent of the target price for a completed deal. Of that, 15 percent would be in cash and the rest in share options and warrants. It paid the adviser $12 million in Nov. 2007, a week after unveiling the deal.

In September 2008, Olympus paid a further $50 million to buy the warrants and issued $177 million worth of preference shares in Gyrus to settle the outstanding options.

While Olympus did not name its advisers in its statement on Wednesday, Woodford has identified them as New York-based AXES America LLC and Axam Investments Ltd in the Cayman Islands.

The advisers insisted on preferred stock as part of the payment because they "wanted to share in the future growth of the company and postpone recognition of their tax income liability," according to an Oct. 11 letter sent by Woodford to the Olympus board and obtained by Reuters.

KPMG and law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges advised against doing so, suggesting the company pay $200 million in cash.

The decision to issue preference shares proved costly.

In March 2010, AXAM requested that Olympus buy back its holding of preference shares for $730 million. Olympus said it believed they were worth $519 million and the two sides agreed on the midpoint of $620 million, the Oct. 11 letter showed.

Woodford, a 30-year Olympus veteran, has also questioned the 73.4 billion yen ($956 million) paid for three small domestic acquisitions before he was appointed to the board. Olympus later had to write down the bulk of those assets.

Olympus reiterated on Wednesday that he had been dismissed due to a clash of management styles.

"While the precise facts surrounding the Olympus case are still in question, the situation has triggered renewed questions about Japanese governance in general," Goldman Sachs strategists said in a report on Wednesday.

INVESTOR EXODUS

Chairman Kikukawa's response to the crisis has not reassured investors.

"It's just unbelievable that a chairman who has failed on almost every M&A deal he is involved in -- and sacked a CEO he had just hired -- is staying on and even taking up the position of president while not mentioning his own responsibility," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.

Analysts at JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Citibank said on Tuesday they were suspending their ratings on Olympus, due to share price volatility and uncertainty.

The shares dropped for a fourth straight day on Wednesday and are now down about 44 percent since Olympus announced Woodford's dismissal.

The stock fell 2 percent at 1,389 yen, falling as much as 6.4 percent at one point and underperforming a flat electric machinery subindex .

Traders in Tokyo and Hong Kong said Wednesday's fall could have been steeper but short-sellers were finding it harder to take fresh positions because of a shortage of stock available to be borrowed. ($1=76.76 yen) (Additional reporting by Junko Fujita, Noriyuki Hirata and Alexander Smith; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Mark Bendeich and Mike Nesbit)