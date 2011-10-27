* Shares up 9 pct in heavy trade after chairman steps down

* New president to brief on past M&A deals at 0200 GMT (Adds news briefing, background)

TOKYO Oct 27 Scandal-hit Olympus Corp's shares jumped on Thursday after its chairman and president said he would step down and its newly appointed president said he would explain its past M&A deals at a news conference.

Olympus's former chief Tsuyoshi Kikukawa resigned from the top posts on Wednesday after a scandal over massive M&A advisory fees wiped out half of the 92-year-old firm's market value in less than two weeks. Its new President Shuichi Takayama denied any wrong-doing by the firm.

Olympus shares were up 9 percent at 1,200 yen in early trade and were the most heavily traded stock by turnover. They rose as much as 14.1 percent to 1,254 yen during the morning.

Pressure has been mounting on the camera and endoscope maker to disclose more information on its takeover of medical equipment maker Gyrus in 2008 and on other deals.

Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission has been looking into the company since August, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A senior ruling party lawmaker has also called for probes by Japan's financial and securities watchdogs and urged Olympus to explain fees that could undermine shareholder confidence in Japanese corporate governance. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)