Nov 12 Nomura Asset Management said
sixteen of its investment trusts have had exposure to Olympus
Corp's shares in their portfolios, the Nikkei reported.
Earlier, Nomura Holdings Inc had rejected media
reports speculating it was involved in past actions by Olympus
to defer losses on its securities investments and said they were
not based on fact.
Eleven stock-index-linked mutual funds held about 1.9
billion yen ($24.5 million) in Olympus shares as of Wednesday,
while five fund-of-funds type products owned stock in the
Japanese camera and medical equipment maker as of Sept. 30, the
Japanese business daily said.
Nomura Holdings disclosed this information because of the
prospect of Olympus getting delisted from the Tokyo Stock
Exchange, the Nikkei said.
The Tokyo stock exchange has placed Olympus on its
supervisory post and warned it could be delisted if it fails to
report earnings by Dec. 14.
On Tuesday, the company admitted to a decades long cover-up
of securities losses.
($1 = 77.520 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)