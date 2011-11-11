Nov 12 Nomura Asset Management said sixteen of its investment trusts have had exposure to Olympus Corp's shares in their portfolios, the Nikkei reported.

Earlier, Nomura Holdings Inc had rejected media reports speculating it was involved in past actions by Olympus to defer losses on its securities investments and said they were not based on fact.

Eleven stock-index-linked mutual funds held about 1.9 billion yen ($24.5 million) in Olympus shares as of Wednesday, while five fund-of-funds type products owned stock in the Japanese camera and medical equipment maker as of Sept. 30, the Japanese business daily said.

Nomura Holdings disclosed this information because of the prospect of Olympus getting delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei said.

The Tokyo stock exchange has placed Olympus on its supervisory post and warned it could be delisted if it fails to report earnings by Dec. 14.

On Tuesday, the company admitted to a decades long cover-up of securities losses. ($1 = 77.520 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)