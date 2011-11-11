(Adds details)

Nov 12 Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) plans to take voluntary testimony from former Olympus Corp President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and two other current and former officials said to be involved in hiding investment losses at the company, The Nikkei reported.

Separately , quoting sources, the Japanese business daily reported that a majority of the 100-plus businesses acquired during Kikukawa's tenure are losing money.

The paper said the bulk of the subsidiaries acquired during the Kikukawa era -- everything from pet care services to DVD production with little apparent connection to the company's main businesses -- are unlisted, making their financials hidden from outsiders.

The disgraced maker of cameras and endoscopes risks being delisted from the stock market, and is being investigated by police and regulators, after it admitted this week to hiding investment losses for decades and using M&A payments to aid the cover-up.

Besides Kikukawa, the SESC plans to question former executive vice president Hisashi Mori and a corporate auditor Hideo Yamada. Mori was stripped of his post this week, while Yamada has expressed an intention to resign, the daily said.

The Japanese securities market regulator also plans to hear as early as next week from ousted chief executive Michael Woodford, who had raised questions over some of Olympus' past acquisitions, Nikkei said.

Also Saturday, Nomura Asset Management said sixteen of its investment trusts have had exposure to Olympus Corp's shares in their portfolios, Nikkei reported.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Asset Management, which holds a 5 percent stake in Olympus, said the top priority for the company was to hold a special general shareholders meeting to elect new management, Nikkei said.

Southeastern currently has no plans for legal action against Olympus but will consider the possibility, Josh Shores, a principal at the U.S. investment firm, told the business daily.