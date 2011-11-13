(Adds initiative by former executive)
* Imposition of levy could prevent delisting of shares
* Charges may be sought vs former execs, others in dubious
M&A deals
* Worries about fallout for investors, market if shares
delisted
* Watchdog to decide on recommendations after panel report
due early Dec -source
By Noriyuki Hirata
TOKYO, Nov 13 Japan's securities watchdog
may recommend that a levy be imposed on Olympus Corp
for false financial reports, a source familiar with the case
said on Sunday, a move which could prevent a delisting of the
company's shares over one of the country's biggest corporate
scandals.
The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC)
may, however, urge that criminal charges be sought against
former executives and others involved in dubious M&A deals used
to hide big investment losses, the source added.
Japanese authorities are investigating Olympus after the
92-year-old maker of cameras and endoscopes admitted last week
that it hid investment losses for decades using funds from M&A
payments. Media reports have said police, prosecutors and
regulators were joining forces in a rare collaborative effort to
examine the cover-up.
The Olympus scandal has rekindled concern about corporate
governance in Japan and worries that other firms may have
engaged in similar misdeeds. Politicians have begun considering
legal revisions to tighten controls.
But authorities also appear concerned about the fallout for
investors and the market if Olympus is delisted. Olympus's
largest foreign shareholder, Southeastern Asset Management, said
last week that delisting would have negative ramifications for
foreign investment in Japan. [ID:nL5E7MAOA7}
The source told Reuters that the SESC would make a final
decision on its recommendations to the Financial Services Agency
(FSA) after seeing the results of a third-party panel
investigating the case, as well as corrected versions of
Olympus' financial statements.
The panel's report is due in early December.
The SESC believes Olympus's concealed losses, which could
have exceeded 130 billion yen ($1.7 billion) at their peak, were
cleared by 2008 and that there is nothing wrong with the firm's
current financial position, the Yomiuri newspaper said.
Criminal prosecution of Olympus could cause the firm to be
delisted, resulting in a serious impact on investors, the
Yomiuri said in its English language edition. "The commission is
therefore planning to deal with the company's window-dressing
through administrative sanctions," the newspaper added.
REDUCED EQUITY
Tokyo's stock exchange has told Olympus it will be delisted
if it fails to report first-half earnings by Dec. 14, which
could effectively leave the company cut off from equity capital
markets. Its shares have already lost more than three-quarters
of their market value since the scandal erupted on Oct. 14, when
it fired British CEO Michael Woodford.
Delisting would take effect on Jan. 15 in principle if
Olympus does not meet the reporting deadline. Even if Olympus
meets the deadline, the bourse could still decide to delist the
company, depending on the scale of its past misreporting.
The source also told Reuters that the SESC was considering
recommending that criminal charges be brought against former
executives and others involved in dubious M&A deals used to
conceal losses on securities investments.
The scandal burst into the open when Woodford said he had
questioned excessive advisory payments made by Olympus for its
purchase of British medical device firm Gyrus in 2008 as well as
the buyout of three tiny domestic companies unrelated to its
core camera and endoscope businesses.
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama on Tuesday blamed former
President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who quit on Oct. 26, Vice-President
Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo Yamada for the cover-up,
and said he would consider criminal complaints against them.
Mori was fired on Tuesday, and Yamada offered to resign.
Olympus has decided to correct its earnings for the past
five years after examining its accounting practices dating back
to the 1990s -- when the cover-up began -- so that it can
file accurate accounts for the first half of 2011, the Nikkei
business daily said on Sunday.
Most financial losses will be recorded in the firm's
financial statements for the business year ended in March 2001,
when stricter accounting rules were introduced, it added.
The corrections will result in a decrease in Olympus' equity
ratio and require reassessment of its goodwill, which was valued
at 168.2 billion yen at the end of June 2011, the Nikkei added.
In a move likely to put more pressure on the company, a
former executive echoed the view of British fund Baillie Gifford
& Co, which says it holds more than 4 percent of Olympus, and
called on the firm's employees to back his campaign to reinstate
Woodford as the firm's president.
Koji Miyata, who according to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper
served as a director at Olympus from 1995 until retirement in
2006, started an online campaign urging workers to sign a
petition to bring back the ousted Briton, stressing only he
could be fully trusted by investors.
"Clearly, reinstating Michael as president and coming
completely clean with the global community is the first step in
revitalizing Olympus," said Miyata on the website that also
appeared to list several employees who had decided to support
the action.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Linda Sieg;
Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Robert Birsel)