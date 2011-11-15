(Follows alerts)

Nov 16 Olympus Corp's former President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and two other senior officials picked the financial advisory firm for its 2008 acquisition of U.K. medical devices maker Gyrus -- a decision normally taken by the entire board of directors, The Nikkei said.

Kikukawa, former Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori and corporate auditor Hideo Yamada, also made the decision to increase payments to the advisory firm -- payments that were used to conceal huge losses on securities investments by Olympus, the daily said, citing persons familiar with the company.

The special investigations unit of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is reportedly planning to take voluntary testimony from Olympus executives to determine what role the three men played in the cover-up, Nikkei said.

The advisory firm received about 69 billion yen ($896.7 million), nearly one-third of the acquisition price, in compensation for its services, the daily said. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)