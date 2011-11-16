* Olympus offers debt-reduction plan to creditors - Nikkei
* No imminent cash crunch but writedowns expected
* Banks continue to support Olympus - sources
(Adds Asahi Shimbun report)
Nov 17 Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp
may sell assets to help pay down $3.4 billion in debt
under a plan aimed at keeping the support of lenders in its
battle to survive an accounting scandal, the Nikkei business
daily said on Thursday.
Olympus's bank creditors are crucial to its prospects of
coming through the scandal, given the company is relatively
highly geared and is expected to have to make some hefty
writedowns once its accounts are put straight.
The once-proud maker of cameras and medical equipment put
forward the proposal at a meeting with creditors on Wednesday,
offering to cut its debt by about 260 billion yen ($3.38
billion) over the next three years, the Nikkei said.
"It appears to be considering selling assets as a means of
repaying debts, in addition to tapping cash reserves and cash
flow," the newspaper said in an unsourced report, although it
quoted a senior banker as saying Olympus did not face any
imminent cash crunch.
The company has lost about 70 percent of its market value,
and is under investigation by police and regulators, after
admitting this month to hiding investment losses from investors
for decades and using payments linked to mergers and
acquisitions to aid the cover-up.
The M&A payments included a huge $687 million fee paid to
obscure financial advisers for Olympus's $2.2 billion purchase
of UK medical equipment firm Gyrus in 2008. The fee is the
world's biggest, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Olympus has told its creditors that its acquisition costs
for Gyrus were overstated by 33.4 billion yen ($434 million) at
the end of fiscal 2010, the Nikkei said, though an independent
panel commissioned by Olympus was still probing the matter.
The Asahi Shimbun newspaper said Olympus would have to write
off this amount from its books, though it added that its equity
would still exceed its net debt after this restatement.
At Wednesday's meeting, which involved about 100 bankers,
two major creditors, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) said they would continue to support
the firm, multiple sources told Reuters.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is the core banking unit of
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and BTMU is the main
unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
Olympus' interest-bearing debts stood at about 650 billion
yen ($8.45 billion) on a consolidated basis as of end-March.
SMFG and BTMU have total loans of over 400 billion yen to the
firm, which also borrowed about 100 billion yen in syndicated
loans, according to banking sources.
Olympus's battered shares have staged a comeback this week,
on hopes the company can avoid a delisting from the Tokyo stock
exchange and that the brunt of any punishment will fall instead
on executives found responsible for the scandal.
Delisting would effectively cut the company off from equity
capital markets and make it tougher for it to survive.
But some experts say it may be difficult to prevent
delisting, given past precedents, the Tokyo exchange's own rules
and a sense in some quarters in Japan that the company deserves
to be brought low for its failings.
Exchange rules state that a firm will be delisted if it has
made "false statements" in its annual or half-year reports and
those falsehoods would have a material impact on the shares.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Mark
Bendeich)