(Corrects closing share price in summary bullet-points)
* Olympus offers debt-reduction plan to creditors - Nikkei
* No imminent cash crunch but writedowns expected
* Banks continue to support Olympus - sources
* Nippon Life also to back Olympus in "public interest"
* Share price gyrates, ends up almost 1 pct
By Taiga Uranaka and Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, Nov 17 One of Olympus Corp's
top shareholders, Nippon Life Insurance, cut its stake
in the scandal-hit Japanese firm but signalled on Thursday it
would remain as an investor in the company, citing its strong
core business and technology.
Olympus, which makes cameras and medical equipment, is being
investigated by police, prosecutors and regulators after
admitting this month to hiding investment losses for decades and
using payments linked to acquisitions to aid the cover-up.
Nippon Life, which cut its holding to 5.11 percent from 8.18
percent, said it had done so due to uncertainties surrounding
the company but would still back the firm.
"Our basic stance is that we will continue to support
Olympus due to the company's high technological strength in its
core business and because it is in the public's interest," said
Akira Tsuzuki, an official at Nippon Life.
Olympus, which employs nearly 40,000 people, is the global
leader in endoscopes and its optical technology may have defence
applications.
Olympus may sell assets to help pay down $3.4 billion in
debt under a plan aimed at keeping the support of its banks, the
Nikkei business daily said. Their backing is vital because the
firm is relatively highly geared and is expected to have to make
some hefty writedowns after its accounts are put straight.
The once-proud company put forward the debt-reduction
proposal at a meeting with creditors on Wednesday, offering to
cut its debt by about 260 billion yen ($3.4 billion) over the
next three years, the Nikkei said.
The paper quoted a senior banker as saying Olympus did not
face any imminent cash crunch.
DUBIOUS PAYMENTS
The dubious M&A payments included a huge $687
million fee paid to obscure financial advisers for Olympus's
$2.2 billion purchase of British medical equipment firm Gyrus in
2008. The fee is the world's biggest, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Shares in Olympus, which have lost 70 percent of their value
since the scandal broke last month, see-sawed in heavy trade on
Thursday, surging by as much as 18 percent then giving up almost
all of those gains to end 0.95 percent up at 747 yen.
Investors are betting that the firm will escape a
delisting, although executives deemed responsible for the
scandal may well face criminal charges.
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC Friend Securities,
said banks were major shareholders as well as lenders to Olympus
and none of them would benefit from a delisting, which would
effectively cut the firm off from equity capital markets.
"The big shareholders of Olympus are the banks. They're the
ones that are going to suffer if Olympus shares turn into scrap
paper," said Nakanishi, noting Olympus still needed to meet a
December deadline for publishing its half-year accounts.
"If Olympus does hand in its results by Dec. 14 and there
are no further uncertainties, the stock will continue its climb
on a view that it will not be taken off the Nikkei 225 or be
delisted."
TO DELIST, OR NOT?
The Tokyo Stock Exchange has put Olympus on a watchlist as a
possible prelude to delisting.
If the firm does not meet the Dec. 14 deadline, it would be
automatically delisted. The bourse can still delist its shares
depending on the scope of the misstatements. But a securities
watchdog source has said it might recommend that the company be
fined, a move that could decrease the risk of delisting.
"Institutions and funds are selling their holdings of
Olympus, but as long as the company looks as if it might avoid
delisting, hedge funds and speculator traders will keep buying
it back, looking for short-term gains," said Masayoshi Okamoto,
head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.
But, he added, "the rising trend could turn around quickly"
if the company began to look like it might miss the deadline.
In a sign Olympus expects its core businesses to keep
ticking over, the company showed creditors a tentative operating
profit forecast of 35.6 billion yen for the year to March 2012,
the Nikkei said. That would be significantly lower than a
previous forecast of 50 billion yen announced in August, but
about flat on the figure it announced for last year.
Olympus has told its creditors that its acquisition costs
for Gyrus were overstated by 33.4 billion yen ($434 million) at
the end of fiscal 2010, the Nikkei said, though an independent
panel commissioned by Olympus was still probing the matter.
If this were the only writedown, such an amount
would put a big dent in the company's equity but not destroy it.
At Wednesday's meeting, which involved about 100 bankers,
two major creditors, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), said they would continue to support
the firm, multiple sources told Reuters.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is the core banking unit of
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and BTMU is the main
unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
Olympus' interest-bearing debts stood at about 650 billion
yen ($8.45 billion) on a consolidated basis as of end-March.
SMFG and BTMU have total loans of over 400 billion yen to the
firm, which also borrowed about 100 billion yen in syndicated
loans, according to banking sources.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito, Yoko Kubota, Lisa
Twaronite and Isabel Reynolds in Tokyo; Writing by Linda Sieg;
Editing by Mark Bendeich)