TOKYO Dec 5 An investigative panel has
found Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp hid up to $1.67
billion in losses from its investors, but stops short of
recommending criminal charges against executives involved in the
cover-up, a source said on Monday.
Separately, the Nikkei newspaper said that the panel was
likely to state it had found no proof that the funds flowed to
organised crime syndicates, as part of its report into the
scandal engulfing the once-proud maker of cameras and medical
equipment.
The panel's report is due to be released as soon as Tuesday,
almost two months after Olympus's sacked chief executive,
Englishman Michael Woodford, went public with his concerns over
the firm's accounting for a string of murky acquisitions.
Olympus, which set up the panel, has since lost more than
half its market value and risks being delisted from the Tokyo
stock exchange, a humiliation that would cut it off from equity
markets and put it under pressure to sell core assets.
The source familiar with the panel investigation said it
found that former executive vice president Hisashi Mori and
ex-internal auditor Hideo Yamada had led the cover-up of losses,
which amounted to 130 billion yen ($1.67 billion) at its peak.
The panel has found Mori and Yamada then informed former
president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, the source added. Kikukawa at first
publicly rejected the accusations of a cover-up when the scandal
broke in October, but he later quit and the company conceded it
had hid investment losses for as long as two decades.
The panel has not made any recommendations on the question
of criminal complaints, arguing that this is outside its remit
to get to the facts behind the cover-up, the source said.
"That is up to the company," he said.
He could also not confirm a Nikkei report that the panel had
also failed to find any proof of a link to organised crime.
Olympus is still under joint investigation by Tokyo police,
prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Surveillance
Commission. The official investigations include a police unit
dedicated to fighting organised crime or "yakuza" gangsters.
($1 = 77.9500 Japanese yen)
