* Investigative panel likely to say no evidence of gangster
* Stops short of recommending criminal complaints - source
* Panel report expected to be released as early as Tuesday
(Recasts with comment on organised crime, adds share price)
By Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Dec 5 An investigative panel has
found Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp hid up to $1.67
billion in losses from its investors, but is likely to say there
is no evidence of involvement by organised crime in the
cover-up, a source said on Monday.
The panel will also stop short of recommending criminal
charges against executives involved in the accounting scandal,
presenting only the facts and leaving Olympus to pursue this
aspect, said the source familiar with the panel investigation.
"That is up to the company," he said.
The panel's report is due to be released as soon as Tuesday,
almost two months after Olympus's sacked chief executive,
Englishman Michael Woodford, went public with his concerns over
its dubious accounting for a series of murky acquisitions.
The maker of cameras and medical equipment has since lost
more than half its market value and risks being delisted from
the Tokyo stock exchange, a sanction that would cut it off from
equity markets and put it under pressure to sell core assets.
But it may be able to avoid that humiliation if there is no
proof of the much-rumoured link between the cover-up and Japan's
"yakuza" gangsters -- and if Olympus can meet a Dec. 14 deadline
to iron out its books and report its second-quarter results.
Olympus shares firmed 3 percent on the news, though
investors remain on tenterhooks for not only the panel's
official findings but also the outcome of a separate, joint
investigation by police, prosecutors and the market regulator.
The source said the panel found that former executive vice
president Hisashi Mori and ex-internal auditor Hideo Yamada had
led the cover-up of losses, which amounted to 130 billion yen
($1.67 billion) at its peak.
The panel has found Mori and Yamada then informed former
president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, the source added. Kikukawa at first
publicly rejected the accusations of a cover-up when the scandal
broke in October, but he later quit and the company conceded it
had hid investment losses stretching back as far as two decades.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINTS
Current President Shuichi Takayama has said the firm is
prepared to take legal steps, including filing criminal
complaints, against those responsible for the cover-up.
Olympus has so far said that it used some of $1.3 billion in
acquisition payments and advisory fees to aid in the cover-up of
the losses on its securities investments. It has declined to
give details until the panel hands down its report.
The panel was appointed by Olympus and includes a former
supreme court judge.
Olympus remains under joint investigation by Tokyo police,
prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Surveillance
Commission. The official investigations include a police unit
dedicated to fighting organised crime.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange has placed Olympus on a watch-list
as a possible prelude to delisting. Even if the firm meets the
Dec. 14 reporting deadline, the exchange can still delist the
stock depending on the scale of its past misreporting or if it
is found to have knowingly done business with organised crime.
Woodford, who blew the whistle on accounting tricks at the
company after his sacking from the top job in October, has
launched a campaign to oust the current board and replace it
with his own team of candidates led by him as nominated CEO.
That has set up a battle between Woodford, who was a rare
foreign CEO in Japan, and Takayama, who plans to stay on, at
least in the short term, to try to get the firm back on track.
The Olympus affair has fanned doubts about corporate
governance generally in Japan as well as revived concerns about
ties between yakuza and companies. Yakuza have a long history of
trying to extort money from companies, sometimes threatening to
release information that firms would like to keep secret.
Attention will also focus on the panel's findings over the
role of auditors who signed off on Olympus' books, as well as
outsiders such as Akio Nakagawa, a banker with lengthy ties to
Olympus and whose firm Axes received a huge advisory fee related
to the 2008 takeover of UK medical equipment maker Gyrus.
($1 = 77.9500 Japanese yen)
(Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Mark Bendeich)