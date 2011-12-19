(Follows alerts)

Dec 20 Olympus Corp is preparing to issue about $1.28 billion (100 billion yen) in new shares following the sharp downward revision of the group's net assets, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Olympus revised its past earnings following the revelation last month that it had hidden massive investment losses by engaging in accounting fraud, the paper said.

The change put the company's group net assets at $588.91 million as of Sept. 30, down some $1.54 billion from the unrevised figure as of March 31. As a result, its capital ratio fell to 4.5 percent from more than 15 percent, the Nikkei said.

The major medical and optical equipment maker is believed to be considering the issuance of nonvoting preferred shares convertible into common stock, the business daily said.

Despite its $414.42 million group net loss for the April-September half, Olympus remains highly competitive in the medical equipment business, commanding 70 percent of the global endoscope market, the Nikkei said.

New shares issued will likely be purchased by companies looking to get into or bolster their presence in medical equipment, such as Sony Corp and Fujifilm Holdings Corp , the paper said.

Panasonic Corp may also acquire some of the stock. Germany's Siemens AG is believed to be showing interest because of possible synergies in the medical field, the business daily added.

Olympus will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting by April to install a new management team and implement various changes, the business paper said.

Details of the new-share issuance, including potential buyers, are expected to be finalized as early as next month to have them ready by the meeting, the Nikkei said.

Whether the firm will be allowed to stay on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange will likely influence the size of the capital increase and the lineup of investors, the business paper reported.

The Nikkei said another uncertainty stems from shareholder objections. U.S. investment fund Southeastern Asset Management Inc expressed its opposition on Monday, stating, "No capital raising should be decided by the incumbent board." ($1 = 77.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)