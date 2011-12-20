* Plan for preferred share issue expected in Jan - Nikkei
By Nobuhiro Kubo and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Dec 20 Olympus Corp is
preparing to issue about $1.28 billion (100 billion yen) in new
shares to bolster its depleted finances, with Japanese high-tech
stalwarts Sony and Fujifilm seen as possible
buyers, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The report comes after a warning from one of the
camera and endoscope maker's leading shareholders that the
scandal-tainted board may try to retain control by issuing new
shares to dilute the power of existing shareholders.
Olympus shares surged by their daily limit on Tuesday, after
falling for four straight sessions on worries about how
capital - raising may dilute existing shareholdings,
with investors seeming to shift their focus to the firm's
finances.
"Some people are obviously seeing that this will add to its
net assets and contribute to the financial health of the company
and increase the value of the company," said Masayoshi Okamoto,
head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.
Olympus last week announced restated accounts for the past
five years as it struggles to sort out a $1.7 billion accounting
scandal dating back to the 1990s, whittling its net assets down
to just 45.9 billion yen ($588.9 million).
It also reported a 32.33 billion yen net loss for
April-September, although its diagnostic endoscope business,
which holds a dominant 70 percent share of the global market,
remains a strong cash earner.
The Nikkei said Olympus was believed to be considering
issuing preferred shares that would not carry voting rights,
although they would eventually be convertible into common stock.
Panasonic Corp may also acquire some of the stock,
the Nikkei report said, with details of the new share issuance
due to be finalised by next month.
Olympus said it had made no decisions about capital raising
and would consider all options as it proceeds with managerial
reforms. Sony and Fujifilm declined to comment.
SHARES JUMP
Tennessee-based Southeastern Asset Management, which holds 5
percent of Olympus stock, said on Monday it feared that moves to
bring in a new investor would effectively sink a campaign to
reinstate former CEO Michael Woodford, who blew the whistle on
Olympus' accounting scandal after he was fired two months ago.
Woodford told Reuters on Tuesday he was close to releasing
the names of an alternative team of directors for the company,
and criticised possible moves to bring in outside shareholders
as a sign of desperation and fraught with litigation risk if the
partners were also competitors.
"It would be very alarming," he said in an interview. "One
has to ask what is (their) motivation? They compete with us.
What are their motives?"
Woodford last week blasted Japanese shareholders for failing
to back him in his battle with the current Olympus board, which
he argues should play no role in choosing his replacement or in
setting out the company's future after its complacency in the
accounting fraud.
Woodford's bid to win back his old job appears to have
little chance of success, with Olympus' major lenders lining up
behind management, while foreign investors' demands for improved
corporate governance go largely unheeded.
Olympus shares closed up 16.4 percent at 1,065 yen on
Tuesday, the highest close since it restated its accounts and
released half-year results last Wednesday. It was the stock's
biggest one-day percentage gain since Nov. 24.
"I guess some people may be buying the shares back now that
they have a rough idea on the size of the possible capital
increase," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm, who asked not to be named.
"But this is the worst kind of development. It's a capital
increase for the lenders and the current management. It would be
fine if they did this after a proxy fight, but if the current
management does it, nothing will change."
Olympus also said it would cut internal directors'
compensation by 30-50 percent, while stepping up cost reductions
in areas such as advertising and marketing.
The board has said it aims to hold an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting in March or April to install a new
management team, but Woodford has called for swifter action.
"We will have an EGM ... within the next three months, and I
will be campaigning hard for a slate (of directors) I believe
will win," he said on Tuesday.
Olympus is under investigation by police, prosecutors and
securities regulators who are expected to conduct raids this
week on the company's offices, according to domestic media, and
it may still have its shares delisted from the stock exchange.
The case has so far focused, however, on actions by former
Chairman and President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and two other former
senior executives as the company used questionable acquisition
deals and other accounting tricks to hide huge investment
losses.
